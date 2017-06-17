Targeting police new militant strategy: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 16: Director General of Police, Dr S P Vaid, today said that militants have adopted a new strategy of targeting local police for their work on anti-militancy front eagerly.

Speaking to reporters at the wreath laying function of a police man, who was killed last night by militants at Hyderpora, the DGP said that targeting of local police is a new militant strategy and assured that police will control it soon.

“Targeting local cops is a new strategy by militants. The local police works on the anti-militancy front with eagerness, that is why they (militants) are targeting them (police). But I am sure that we will control this soon”, he said.

The DGP said that attack on police men is frustration on part of militants and will take necessary measures to counter it. “We will take necessary measures. This is the frustration of the militants. Whether a militant is killed or a civilian or a cop, it is the Kashmiri who gets killed. The bloodshed will not take us anywhere, it only murders the humanity”, he said.

In the meantime, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, today said that his force is well trained and are ready for any challenges on militancy and law and order front.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of CRPF helpline, Bhatnagar said: “During the law and order probe, we face different kind of challenges as well as on militant front. So we are ready to face those challenges. We are well trained, well prepared, well motivated and we will face those challenges.”

The DG CRPF said that security forces are working jointly to evolve strategy to deal with any challenge. “See, as I said, whatever security threats are there and whatever security threat assessments are, we with all other agencies including police, Army or others are working in good coordination to prepare strategy to meet these challenges”, he said.

Bhatnagar said that CRPF is tackling the law and order in a better way and with minimum use of force. “CRPF is tackling the law and order problems in better way and we with patience and minimum use of force try to disperse the unlawful assembly to restore the order. As you know, we keep discussing threats together from time to time and strategy to neutralize them”, he added.

The DG CRPF said that all arrangements have been done for the security of Amarnath Yatra. “See arrangements are being done to meet (prevailing) security challenges. We (security agencies) are doing arrangements by coordinating with each other and keeping in view whatever information, intelligence inputs we have, we are doing arrangements”, he said.

Bhatnagar said that 200 additional security force companies are being deployed for the security of Yatra. “65 additional companies have come here from our side and in total nearly 200 additional companies are being deployed”, he added.

The DG CRPF said that all arrangements for Yatra would be done perfectly. “With regard to Amarnath Yatra, all the arrangements have been done. Whatever additional paramilitary was required to be brought in has been brought and meeting with all agencies has also been conducted. All the arrangements would be done in tune with perfection. The meeting with SASB, local administration has been done and all the arrangements whether they be of route, camp and obeisance at Holy Cave and all the agencies are doing security and other arrangements”, he added.

Bhatnagar said that that CRPF helpline will help the locals and the tourists and it will provide a direct connect to person in trouble with CRPF. “As you are aware this helpline has been started for primarily the citizens of J&K and also it will cater to the all other visitors to the State who may come for tourist purposes or for other purposes. And the main purpose is that it is a direct connect between any person who is in trouble to the CRPF and through the CRPF, we have our own All India network as well as will contact the agencies which may be required to be contacted for whatever help is required and we should be provide it on all India basis. It is a toll free number and anyone can call from anywhere”, he added.

