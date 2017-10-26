Tainted officer holding post of Secy in Accountability Commission

No step initiated to remove him despite facing FIR in Rs 28 cr scam

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Oct 25: Bizarre it may sound but it is a fact that a tainted officer is holding key position in Jammu and Kashmir State Accountability Commission during the past some months. Moreover, no step has been initiated to remove this officer from the highest anti-graft body of the State despite being booked by the State Vigilance Organization in Rs 28 crore worth scam thereby raising many questions about the fairness in the administrative functioning of the Commission.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Accountability Commission Rules, the Government shall, after consultation with the Chairperson of the Commission, appoint an officer as its Secretary. The other officers and employees of the Commission shall be such as the Government may from time to time determine in consultation with the Commission.

The Rules further mention that the Governor may specify the minimum qualification and the method of recruitment for employees of the Commission whether directly appointed, sent by transfer or on deputation. The officers and officials on deputation or by transfer from any Government Department shall be deputed to the Commission with its prior consent.

Keeping in view these provisions, the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs submitted a panel of officers to the Accountability Commission some months back for selection of one of them for the post of Secretary of the Commission, official sources told EXCELSIOR, adding the Chairperson of the Commission selected Nazir Ahmed Thakur, the Special Secretary rank officer of the Law Department for the post.

However, the Commission was not communicated that Nazir Ahmed Thakur was facing verification by the State Vigilance Organization in a scam, sources said, adding few days back Nazir Ahmed Thakur was booked by the State Vigilance Organization (SVO) under Prevention of Corruption Act for his involvement in Rs 28 crore worth scam in the Verinag Development Authority, which he headed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for several years.

It is pertinent to mention here that following his transfer from the post of CEO of Verinag Development Authority, the officer was posted as Director Litigation Kashmir and some months back he was posted as Secretary of the Commission following his promotion as Special Secretary.

Though several days have passed since the premier investigating agency of the State booked the Secretary of the Accountability Commis-sion under Prevention of Corruption Act yet neither the Government has removed him from the present place of posting nor the Commission made any recommendation to the Government in this regard so far, sources informed.

“This has raised many eyebrows about the fairness in the administrative functioning of the Accountability Commission, which was constituted with the sole objective of fighting the menace of corruption, favoritism and nepotism”, sources said while disclosing that Secretary is the administrative head of the Commission and majority of its activities are conducted through the officer on this particular post.

“It is a matter of serious concern that a Commission which is comprised of Judges of the Supreme Court or High Court is allowed to manage its administrative affairs through a tainted officer”, sources regretted, adding “if the Chairperson or Members of vital Commission are supposed to be men of proven integrity then it is binding on the Government as well as Commission itself to ensure that only men of high reputation are posted as staff in the anti-graft body”.

How the Government as well as Commission can send strong message to the public when tainted officer is allowed to hold important position in such a vital institution?, sources asked.

When contacted, SSP Vigilance Anantnag/Pulwama/ Shopian/Kulgam Zubair Ahmad Khan said that Nazir Ahmad Thakur in league with others in the Verinag Development Authority had fraudulently prepared liability worth Rs 28 crore.

“During verification we have come to know that Nazir Ahmad Thakur in league with others had extended undue benefit to blue eyed persons for allotment of different works against DPR Sarbal Lake in total violation of the requisite procedure, besides rates allotted were highly exorbitant which resulted in huge loss to State exchequer”, the SSP said.

He disclosed that during searches in the residential premises of Nazir Ahmad Thakur and other accused persons incriminating evidences/documents with regard to movable and immovable properties were recovered which were being scrutinized to proceed ahead in the case.

“No doubt there are several officers in the State administration who are holding vital positions despite facing Vigilance FIRs in blatant violation of Supreme Court judgments but the same yardstick cannot be applied in this particular case especially when people expect Commission to play vital role in fighting the menace of corruption, mal-administration, favouritism and nepotism”, sources remarked.

It is hoped that the Governor, who is competent authority for specifying the minimum qualification of the staff for the Accountability Commission, will take serious note of this development and ensure that the tainted officer is removed from the vital position immediately.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With