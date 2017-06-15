SVO conducts surprise check of CHO Kishtwar; TSOs booked

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: The State Vigilance Organization (SVO) today conducted joint surprise check in Chief Horticulture Office (CHO) at Kishtwar on the basis of a complaint that the officers/ officials of Horticulture Department had misappropriated huge funds to the tune of Rs 50 to 60 lakh, which were actually meant for implementation of fruit plants in the month of February-March, 2017 in the district.

Official sources said the plants were to be distributed among the farmers/beneficiaries but no distribution has been made till date and the fruit plants are lying in dry condition in six shops.

“It was further alleged that the amount has been drawn without planting the trees on ground and by this way huge loss has been caused to the state exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves,” sources said.

During surprise check, the Vigilance team seized around 40,000 plants in the presence of independent witnesses including Tehsildar Kishtwar. The record was also seized from the Horticulture office Kishtwar which is under scrutiny. The check was going on when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Organization has registered case against Sajjad Ahmed Wani and Vikram Singh, Tehsil Supply Officers on the basis of a verification conducted into the allegations with regard to the misappropriation/black marketing of the kerosene oil by the concerned officials of CA&PD Department, Doda.

During the period between January 2013 to March 2013, the then Assistant Director CA&PD Department, Doda had allotted the recorded/sanctioned quota to the concerned TSOs which they had received and then TSO had further allotted/released kerosene oil to different dealers/MPCS centres in the district.

However, some MPCS centres have denied receiving the kerosene oil as projected by the TSOs in their record. Verification have further revealed that there was variation in the figures projected by the TSOs and by the MPCS centers and then TSOs have also misrepresented the figures, fiddled with the official record to misappropriate the kerosene oil meant for the use of general public.

“By acting in this manner, the then TSOs of Pull Doda namely Vikram Singh and Sajjad Ahmed Wani have by abuse of their official position and in league with each other and with the beneficiaries misappropriated kerosene oil allotted to them for distribution through concerned MPCS Centers to the general public. They have, thereby caused wrongful gain to themselves and corresponding wrongful loss to the State exchequer as well as to the general public,” sources said.

During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained from the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Doda and in compliance to the search warrant a Vigilance team headed by Kartar Singh, DySP was fanned out to conduct the house search of accused Sajjad Ahmed Wani TSO at Village Ghat Doda. During the search, some documents were seized which are under scrutiny.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With