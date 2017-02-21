SVC intervention exposes ration scam in CAPD Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: On intervention of the State Vigilance Commission, the Department of Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs has issued notices to owners of various Fair Price Shops running across Kathua district and a Tehsil Supply Officer(TSO) with the direction to deposit the embezzled/misappropriated amount immediately in Government account, besides direction for registration of an FIR against persons possessing more than one ration card .

Earlier, the Commission while taking cognizance of a complaint regarding embezzlement, shifting of Ration Depots without proper authorization, black marketing of essential commodities, issuance of bogus ration cards and other irregularities allegedly committed by proprietors of some Fair Price Shops in league with officials of Food and Civil Supplies Department, obtained factual reports from Deputy Commissioner Kathua and Director Food , Civil Supplies Department ,Jammu on the allegations levelled.

The report furnished by the Joint Director (Food and Civil supplies) before the Commission, prima-facie indicated a series of omissions and commissions by the officials of the Department who by misusing their official position and in league with some private persons including owners of some Fair Price Shops indulged in corrupt practices , resulting in huge loss to the State exchequer.

Taking serious note of corrupt and malpractices by the officials of the Department, the Commission sought action taken report from the Joint Director and Assistant Director Food and Civil Supplies Department.

On 17-02-2017, when the case was listed for hearing, the Assistant Director submitted Action Taken Report before the Commission which revealed that on directions of the Commission, recovery notices for amount of more than six lacs have been issued, besides an FIR has been lodged in Police Station Rajbagh Kathua against illegal beneficiaries for possessing more than one ration card. The Commission directed the Assistant Director to communicate the Commission about the recovery of outstanding amount on next date of hearing.

