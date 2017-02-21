Breaking News:

SVC intervention exposes ration scam in CAPD Kathua

Posted on 21/02/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Feb 20: On intervention of the State Vigilance Commission, the Department of Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs  has issued notices to  owners of various Fair Price Shops running across  Kathua district and  a Tehsil Supply Officer(TSO) with the direction to  deposit the  embezzled/misappropriated amount  immediately in Government account, besides  direction for registration of  an FIR against persons possessing   more than one ration card .
Earlier, the Commission  while taking cognizance of a complaint regarding  embezzlement, shifting of Ration Depots without proper authorization, black marketing of essential commodities, issuance of bogus  ration cards  and other irregularities  allegedly committed by proprietors of some Fair Price Shops in league with officials of Food  and Civil Supplies Department, obtained factual reports from  Deputy Commissioner Kathua and Director Food , Civil Supplies  Department ,Jammu on the allegations levelled.
The report   furnished by the Joint Director (Food and Civil supplies) before the Commission,   prima-facie  indicated a series of omissions and commissions by the officials of the Department who  by misusing their  official position and in league with some private persons    including owners of some Fair Price Shops indulged in corrupt practices , resulting in huge loss to the State exchequer.
Taking serious note of corrupt and malpractices by the officials of the Department, the Commission sought  action taken report from the Joint Director and Assistant Director Food and Civil Supplies Department.
On 17-02-2017, when the case was listed  for hearing, the Assistant Director submitted Action Taken Report before the Commission which revealed that on directions of the Commission, recovery notices for amount of more than six lacs have been issued, besides an FIR has been lodged in Police Station Rajbagh Kathua against   illegal beneficiaries for possessing more than one ration card. The Commission directed the Assistant Director to communicate the Commission about the recovery of outstanding amount on next date of hearing.

  • kchand1949

    Deptt is addicted to corruption. Solution is to revisit BPL for omission/ wrong inclusion and govt to utilize the infra for selling rations on no profit basis at just below market price to prevent profiteering. Even this will need efficient and honest persons for over-sight. BPL/APL should get subsidy direct into accts and buy from these shops.

  • kchand1949

Weekly Special

