Suspended traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar NH

JAMMU: The suspended traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed this evening after the road was cleared of shooting stones triggered by overnight rains.

”The traffic has been restored from both the sides on the highway,” a police spokesman here said. He said that slipper conditions prevail on the highway at some locations as work of road widening is in full swing, adding, ”long traffic jam exists on the highway while traffic police in assistance with other agencies are on job.” (AGENCIES)

