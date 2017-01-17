Suspected ISI link to target railways unearthed, 3 held

BIHAR: The State police today claimed to have unearthed a suspected ISI link to target the railways with arrest of three persons in East Champaran district.

Police claimed the trio had confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact suspected to be connected to Pakistan’s ISI to target the railways.

District Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana told reporters here that Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav were arrested from Adapur Police Station area of the district.

The three are “professional criminals” allegedly involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, he said.

During interrogation, police claimed they confessed to having been paid Rs three lakh by a Nepali citizen identified as Brajesh Giri allegedly connected with the ISI for planting a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district in October 1 last year to cause an accident. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With