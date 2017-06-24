Strategy framed to ensure incident-free Amarnath yatra

JAMMU: The security forces have formulated a strategy on the operational and administrative aspects to ensure an incident-free Amarnath yatra which is scheduled to commence in Jammu and Kashmir from June 28.

A Core Group Security meeting was held at Nagrota today to review and coordinate the security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, a defence spokesman said.

The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen. A K Sharma, and state Director General of Police S P Vaid.

It was attended by senior commanders of the Army and civilian dignitaries from the Jammu region, said the spokesman.

“A joint strategy on the operational and administrative arrangements was chalked out by all the agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region and an incident-free yatra,” he added.

The intelligence updates were discussed in detail to assess any security threat to the yatra, said the spokesman.

“All the stakeholders have been advised to sensitise everyone on the ground to avoid any untoward incident,” he added.

Lt Gen. Sharma said the Army personnel deployed south of Pir Panjal have been pro-actively involved with the civil administration to ensure peace and social harmony in the region.

DGP Vaid appreciated the “high-level of synergy” shown by all the agencies during operations in the recent past.

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims is scheduled to depart from the Jammu base camp on June 28 under tight security.

All arrangements have been made by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and the state government for the smooth conduct of the 40-day pilgrimage. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With