sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

All States sans J&K pass GST

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI, June 21:
All States and Union Territories, barring Jammu and Kashmir, have passed their State GST Act, paving the way for rollout of the Goods and Services Tax from the mid-night of June 30-July 1.
While Kerala and West Bengal have issued an ordinance to approve the SGST Act, all other States and UTs have passed it in their respective Legislative Assemblies.
“As of today, all the States and Union Territories (having Assemblies), except the State of Jammu and Kashmir, have passed the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act,” a Finance Ministry statement said.
Kerala today issued an ordinance approving the SGST Act while West Bengal had issued it on June 15.
“Now only one State is left i.e. The State of J&K which is yet to pass the SGST Act. Thus, almost the entire country, including all the 30 States and UTs, are now on board and ready for the smooth rollout of GST with effect from July 1,” the statement said.
Reminiscent of India’s tryst with destiny at the mid- night of August 14-15, 1947, Parliament’s historic Central Hall will host an hour-long function on the intervening night of June 30-July 1 to mark the GST kick-off.
President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, apart from Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, will be present in the function.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had yesterday said that if any State keeps out, both its traders and consumers will suffer loss.
“Because they will not get the benefit of input tax, they will have to pay tax twice and the consumers will get materials which are costlier than the rest of the country. Also, compensation package won’t be given to States who do not implement GST,” Jaitley said. (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Todays story. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top