Statehood ultimate remedy for all ills afflicting Jammu region: Harsh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Alleging increased bias and prejudice against Jammu region during the present regime with a highly domineering Kashmiri leadership literally robbing the Dogra land of is due and legitimate share in multifarious sectors, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, today observed that re-organization of the State with Statehood for Jammu was the only panacea for various ills afflicting the region.

“History bore testimony to the fact that Jammu region had all along remained neglected in various spheres while most distressing is the fact that incumbent saffron flavoured Government gave persistent shocks to Jammuites by their ignominious surrenders on all Jammu related issues and all this notwithstanding the fact that BJP had proclaimed themselves as champions of Jammu cause,” he said while addressing a press conference, here today.

Pointing towards the glaring instances of Jammu’s neglect and deprivation, Singh reminisced that civil society had to agitate for months together to get back the prestigious AIIMS project which was shifted to Kashmir despite its original sanction for Jammu. “Only recently Metro rail project with three corridors has been sanctioned for Srinagar at a whooping cost of Rs 15881 crore to the neglect of Jammu notwithstanding the fact that Jammu is more vulnerable from traffic point of view with almost half the population of District Srinagar migrating to Jammu in winters,” he added.

Singh said that Jammu’s sentiment has again been hurt by denying State subject rights to West Pak Refugees and contrarily providing all facilities to illegal immigrants from Burma and Bangladesh and settling them in Jammu to the utter chagrin and disenchantment of Jammuites at the cost of their security. He said that with the governance in J&K having been virtually hijacked by anti-nationals and separatists, it was impossible for Jammu region to grow and flourish in the present set up.

Singh said that the ultimate solution lay only in the creation of separate State for Jammu. “Those opposing state hood for Jammu are only acting as agents of their Kashmiri Masters,” he added.

Parshotam Parihar, State secretary Panthers Trade Union was also present during the press conference.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With