State Jump Rope team returns with galaxy of medals

JAMMU, Jan 14: Jammu and Kashmir State Jump Rope team won seven medals in the 13th Junior National Jump Rope Championship held at Hanamsagar, Kopal in Karnataka, recently.

Ibrar Khan won gold and silver, Sonam Kumari bagged silver and bronze, while Mohit, Ibrar, Aman and Nadeem won silver medals in the team event. Priyanka, Tannu, Aryan, Aditya, Vikram Singh, Tarun Gupta, Serrat Arora and Prabjot Singh won 6th position in top 10 India event.

The J&K Team won 2nd Runner up Demo Cup Trophy. The medalists have been selected for South Asian Championship to be held at Bhutan.

Vikram Singh, Chief Patron of the Association and Dr. Seema Pawan Manhas, General Secretary of Jump Rope Association of J&K lauded the efforts of the players and their coach, Pawan Singh for his excellent coaching.

