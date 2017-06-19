State Govt capable of handling Kashmir situation: Rijiju

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, June 18: Exuding confidence that the State Government was capable of handling the prevailing situation in Kashmir valley, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju today ruled out direct intervention by the Centre to tackle the present state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The State Government is capable of handling the situation and input support will be given by the Central Government in this regard,” he told reporters at the sideline of conclusion of SSB organized national football tournament for talent hunt, here today.

Click here to watch video

Making it clear that both Centre and State Governments were on same page in fight against the terrorism and policy to tackle with the Kashmir situation, the Union Minister stressed that all strategies have to be dealt through due consultation with the State Government.

“Because we have an elected Government in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Government inputs and strategies are to be given priorities. Centre can not just make a statement and intervene,” he said while assuring all possible support from Central Government to the State for maintaining peace and restoring normalcy in the Valley.

In response to a query on terrorists’ attempt of unleashing ‘fear psychosis’ in Valley by resorting to series of attacks, particularly on Policemen and security force, Kiren Rijiju said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can’t be cowed down by such barbaric terror acts. “People of J&K will not take it lightly. Such kind of barbaric attacks on the civilian as well as uniform people will not be welcomed by any sensible person. Any sane person will condemn such acts,” he said while referring to recent killing of six police personnel in an ambush by terrorists on a Police party in the Valley.

The Union Minister, however, parried the question on purported absence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in tribute paying ceremony for the martyred cops and said that he didn’t want to speak anything just to draw some political score. “I have come here to close this important tournament by the Central Security Forces, in which youth from Jammu Kashmir were also seen playing. This good message should go to the people. I don’t want to speak anything just to drive some political score,” he said.

Pertinent to mention here that there has been a lot of media controversy over absence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in tribute paying ceremony for the martyred cops and there were speculations that a section of ruling alliance partner Bhartiya Janta Party was not happy with such development.

Kiren Rijiju also evaded a direct reply on the question regarding possible attempts of cricket diplomacy in the context of India-Pakistan final match of Champions Trophy on Sunday and said that he supports Indian in any sport where India is playing.

Earlier, while distributing the trophies to winning teams in the final of Under 19 Oorja Football Tournament by SSB, the Union Minister said that if we have to take India forward in the world of sports, then we have to take Olympics seriously.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With