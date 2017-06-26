sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Sporadic clashes amid Eid celebrations in Kashmir

Posted on 26/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Srinagar, Jun 26: Eid-ul-Fitr was today celebrated across KashmirÂ as people thronged mosques, shrines and Eidgahs for special prayers but a few incident of stone-pelting and clashes between protestors and security forces were reported in the Valley.

Muslims from all walks of life started making a beeline to Eidgahs (prayer ground) or mosques for offering Eid prayers as aÂ thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramazan.

The biggest gathering was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine where more than 50,000 faithful offered prayers, officials said.

They said the second largest gathering was held at the Eidgah in the oldÂ city in which more than 40,000 people participated.

Big gatherings were also reported from Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding that similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters andÂ major towns of the Valley.

Barring a few incidents of stone-pelting after the prayers, the situationÂ in the Valley remained peaceful.

Clashes between protestors and law enforcing agencies were reported from Sopore,Â Anantnag,Â Rajpora,Â Shopian towns and Safakadal area of the city.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes.

The authorities have placed top separatist leaders, including Syed AliÂ Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under houseÂ arrest, fearing that their presence at large Eid gatherings could sparkÂ violence, the officials said.

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik has been taken into preventive custody and lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar.Â (Agencies)

