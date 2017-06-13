sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Special trains for Katra, Patna

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: In order to clear the summer rush of passengers, Northern Railway has decided to run special trains for Katra and Patna.

The Old Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from the Old Delhi station at 9.10 pm on June 22 and 24 to arrive at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 11.30 am the next day.

In the return direction, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Old Delhi Special train will depart from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 1.30 pm on June 23 and 26 to arrive at Old Delhi at 3.15 am the next day. (AGENCIES)

 

