Special trains for Katra, Patna

NEW DELHI: In order to clear the summer rush of passengers, Northern Railway has decided to run special trains for Katra and Patna.

The Old Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from the Old Delhi station at 9.10 pm on June 22 and 24 to arrive at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 11.30 am the next day.

In the return direction, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Old Delhi Special train will depart from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 1.30 pm on June 23 and 26 to arrive at Old Delhi at 3.15 am the next day. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With