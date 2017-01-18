Soz defends Dangal girl

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: Defending the Dangal girl, former Union Minister and ex-PCC president Prof Saif-ud-Din Soz today said that Zaira Wasim has not committed anything wrong by meeting the Chief Minister and other dignitaries or giving interviews on radio and television.

“It is really unfortunate that Zaira Wasim has been put on the defensive by the Die-Hard elements and she has been made to apologize for the wrong, she has not committed. One and all in Kashmir should know that Kashmiri boys and girls should be free to show their talent,” he said in a statement, issued here today.

Prof Soz further said that if the ‘Die-Hards’ divide the society between the so-called liberals and extremists and thereby cripple the goose that lays the golden egg, they will also cause damage to the wave of sympathy that a large section of India’s civil society has been feeling for Kashmir, in recent months.

“The ‘Die-Hard’ must also take notice of the fact that the so-called national press and the national electronic media are bent upon providing negative inputs unsympathetically, towards Kashmir,” he added.

