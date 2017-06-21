Sopore encounter: Two terrorists gunned down, operation underway

Sopore :Two terrorists were gunned down on Wednesday morning in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district
The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress.
The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the neutralised terrorists’ possession.
The encounter is going on in Sopore’s Pazalpore area.
The SOG and Army’s 22 RR are leading the operation.
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)
