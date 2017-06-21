sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Sopore encounter: Two terrorists gunned down, operation underway

Posted on 21/06/2017

Sopore  :Two terrorists were gunned down on Wednesday morning in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress.

The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the neutralised terrorists’ possession.

The encounter is going on in Sopore’s Pazalpore area.

The  SOG and Army’s 22 RR are leading the operation.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)

