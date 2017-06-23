Sony LIV launches two new short films

MUMBAI: Sony LIV, the digital arm of broadcasting giant Sony Pictures Network, has launched two new short films and thus added to its repertoire of 500 films.

The two latest short films are ‘Papa We Love You Too’ and ‘The Gift’, which have great narratives coupled with exemplary performances and production values.

Starring actors Jimmy Shergill, Lekh Tandon, Gul Panag, Mandira Bedi and Kushal Punjabi, both films are poised to resonate with the audiences and take them on a reflective entertainment journey.

The film, ‘Papa We Love You Too’, revolves around the protagonist Vikas, portrayed by Jimmy Shergill, who is a 40-year old single parent. A workaholic, his life centres around his professional achievements and materialistic acquisitions, eventually weakening his bond with his 8-year old son.

The shadow of this relationship is also reflected in the one that Vikas shares with his father, played by veteran director, writer and actor Lekh Tandon.

‘The Gift’, on the other hand, is an edge-of-the-seat thriller which describes the complexities of contemporary relationships, with actors Kushal Punjabi, Gul Panag and Mandira Bedi portraying powerful roles. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With