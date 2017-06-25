sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Sonakshi, Aditya and Diljit to team up for a film

MUMBAI:  Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen together in a film to be produced by Wiz Films and Vashu Bhagnani.

Wizcraft, an event management company and the organizers of the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) is all set to venture into production with a full length feature film.

“One of the films that we are producing will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will have elements of romance, comedy and drama. It should go on floors this year.

“Things are in process as far as the title and director of the film is concerned,” Founder-Director of Wizcraft, Sabbas Joseph told PTI.

Sabbas says they have joined hands with producer Vashu Bhagnani for this untitled film.

“This film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Wiz Films. A formal announcement will be made soon. There are other film projects that we are working on. For the moment we can’t talk about any of these projects as we are working on them; they are in the pipeline,” Sabbas says.

Buzz is lot of big B-town celebrities will do guest appearance in the film and that some portions of it (film) will be shot at the upcoming IIFA awards to be held next month in New York.

“It is something in the process. Nothing is finalised,” Sabbas says.

Sonakshi will be seen next in the remake version of 1969 film “Ittefaq” opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. (AGENCIES)

