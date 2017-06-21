More soldiers died in Valley than in wars since independence: LS Speaker

NEW DELHI: More soldiers have sacrificed their lives in Kashmir than those who died in various wars since independence, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said today.

She was speaking at an event organised by RSS’s communication wing Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK) here to award journalists.

“More soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the Kashmir Valley so far than the number of security personnel who died in various wars since independence,” she said.

The speaker also asked the media to maintain credibility in their reportage, adding that the Fourth Estate should be unbiased and research before presenting facts. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With