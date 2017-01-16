Snowfall in hills brings respite from intense cold

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 15: Parts of higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall today even as an overcast sky led to relief from intense cold conditions as the mercury increased across Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast widespread rains or snow over three days. “We expect scattered to fairly-widespread rains or snow over the next three days,” an official said.

Light snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Kupwara areas of Kashmir this morning. One centimetre of snow was recorded in Kupwara where it started during the night, the twin tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam received light snowfall this morning and in the evening.

There were reports of snowfall in many other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley. The weather forecast has prompted authorities to put in place a mechanism to respond quickly to any exigency arising out of snowfall, with the Government warning its officials that any lapse in the snow clearance would not be tolerated and responsibility would be fixed in case of any complaints.

The warning comes in view of the severe criticism which the Government faced after the authorities failed to clear most of the roads in the wake of heavy snowfall on January 6.

Owing to overcast sky, the night temperature across the Valley and Ladakh region improved by several degrees, providing relief to the residents from the intense cold conditions.

Srinagar, which had experienced the coldest night of the season yesterday as the mercury settled at a low of minus 6.8 degrees, recorded a low of minus 2.3 degree Celsius last night which is an increase of over four degrees.

Leh town was the coldest recorded place in the Stateas the mercury there settled at a low of minus 13.7 degrees Celsius, which is over three degrees up from yesterday’s minus 17.0 degree Celsius.

Kargil town registered a low of minus 10 degree Celsius, an increase of over five degrees from minus 15.6 degree Celsius the previous night.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.5 degree Celsius, up nearly four degrees from minus 14.4 degree Celsius of the previous night.

The mercury in Pahalgam hill resort, in South Kashmir, went up nearly eight degrees from the previous night’s minus 12.0 degree Celsius to settle at the low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius.

Kokernag, in South Kashmir, registered a low of minus 4.7 degree Celsius while Kupwara town in North Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Qazigund town in South Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 10.6 degree Celsius, Katra 8.4 degree Celsius, Banihal minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Batote 0.9 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.9 degree Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 5.2 degree Celsius, Qazigund 3.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 4.7 degree Celsius, Kokernag 3.7 degree Celsius, Kupwara 3.2 degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 2.4 degree Celsius, Leh 0.8 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 3.2 degree Celsius.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 20.6 degree Celsius, Katra 17.4 degree Celsius, Banihal 8.7 degree Celsius, Batote 8.7 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah 9.2 degree Celsius.

