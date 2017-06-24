sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

SNM donates 103 units of blood

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
UDHAMPUR, June 23: As much as 103 units of blood were donated by as many missionaries/followers including ten women of Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM) in a camp organized today at Patnitop.
The camp was organized in collaboration with the Department of Blood Transfusion/Blood Bank, Government Medical College, Jammu and inaugurated by MLA Ramban, Neelam Langeh in presence of dignitaries and prominent residents of Ramban, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Jammu districts.
On the occasion, a grand Sant Samagam was also organized wherein Bhajan-Keertan was held and sermons (pravchans) by prominent Saints enthralled the devotees. At last, langar was served to the devotees.
The team from Department of Blood Transfusion/Blood Bank, GMC Jammu included Dr Usha, Dr Chander, Dr Vinod, Dr Kajal, Sonu Sharma, Ashwani and Gidhari Lal.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in State2. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top