SNM donates 103 units of blood

UDHAMPUR, June 23: As much as 103 units of blood were donated by as many missionaries/followers including ten women of Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM) in a camp organized today at Patnitop.

The camp was organized in collaboration with the Department of Blood Transfusion/Blood Bank, Government Medical College, Jammu and inaugurated by MLA Ramban, Neelam Langeh in presence of dignitaries and prominent residents of Ramban, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Jammu districts.

On the occasion, a grand Sant Samagam was also organized wherein Bhajan-Keertan was held and sermons (pravchans) by prominent Saints enthralled the devotees. At last, langar was served to the devotees.

The team from Department of Blood Transfusion/Blood Bank, GMC Jammu included Dr Usha, Dr Chander, Dr Vinod, Dr Kajal, Sonu Sharma, Ashwani and Gidhari Lal.

