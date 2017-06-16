Singer Mohit Chauhan to endorse Skill India Mission

NEW DELHI: Singer-songwriter Mohit Chauhan will lend support to the Skill India Mission by motivating young people to acquire new skills.

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Shabana Azmi and hair stylist Jawed Habib, have promoted the Skill India Mission in the past.

Chauhan has agreed to collaborate with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) on a pro-bono basis and will not charge for endorsing the Skill India mission.

He is a celebrated name in Indian film industry and is widely recognised for his passion for singing, which helps him connect with people across all demographics.

“I believe that a formal skill training can help people realise their dreams and can provide pathways for a better career. I am thrilled to be a part of this mission and to use my musical skills to inspire others to join the Skill India Mission,” Chauhan said in a statement issued by the NSDC.

“Along with the support from industries, corporates and PSUs, the mission needs contribution of such leading personalities who connect with the youth and can encourage them to acquire a skill. His (Chauhan’s) support will play a catalytic role in pushing our skill agenda forward and inspire youngsters to acquire industry relevant skills,” Manish Kumar, MD & CEO of NSDC said. (AGENCIES)

