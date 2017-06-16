sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Singer Mohit Chauhan to endorse Skill India Mission

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Singer Mohit Chauhan to endorse Skill India Mission

 

NEW DELHI:  Singer-songwriter Mohit Chauhan will lend support to the Skill India Mission by motivating young people to acquire new skills.

            Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Shabana Azmi and hair stylist Jawed Habib, have promoted the Skill India Mission in the past.

            Chauhan has agreed to collaborate with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) on a pro-bono basis and will not charge for endorsing the Skill India mission.

            He is a celebrated name in Indian film industry and is widely recognised for his passion for singing, which helps him connect with people across all demographics.

            “I believe that a formal skill training can help people realise their dreams and can provide pathways for a better career. I am thrilled to be a part of this mission and to use my musical skills to inspire others to join the Skill India Mission,” Chauhan said in a statement issued by the NSDC.

            “Along with the support from industries, corporates and PSUs, the mission needs contribution of such leading personalities who connect with the youth and can encourage them to acquire a skill. His (Chauhan’s) support will play a catalytic role in pushing our skill agenda forward and inspire youngsters to acquire industry relevant skills,” Manish Kumar, MD & CEO of NSDC said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top