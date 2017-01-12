Sidhu meets Rahul

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi here today, with party leaders saying the former BJP MP is expected to join the party anytime soon and is likely to play a crucial role in Punjab which goes to poll on February 4.

Confirming the meeting between the two, party sources said it took place around 3.30 PM and lasted around half-an-hour during which the modalities of his joining as well as his future role in the party were discussed.

This is the second meeting between the two who had earlier met in early December.

Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur has already joined Congress, along with Pargat Singh, a former Akali Dal legislator who had joined hands with Sidhu to form the outfit Awaaz-E Punjab.

The sources said Sidhu is likely to contest from the Amritsar East assembly constituency which is at present represented by his wife Navjot Kaur, who has also said this a few days ago.

Sidhu’s joining may come in the next few days which are considered auspicious. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With