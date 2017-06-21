sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Shrinking Gharana Wetland

Posted on 21/06/2017

Sir,
This refers to the editorial’Vanishing Gharana Wetland'(DE, June1,2017).It is sad to read that the famous Gharana wetland, known as ‘bird watchers’ paradise’ is fast shrinking. Situated in R S Pura and originally occupying an area of 97 Kanals and 17 Marlas, this world famous wetland has shrunk to barely 15 kanals.This famous wetland, abode to the thousands of  birds, some of them being rare species which come all the way from Siberia to escape the harsh and prolonged winter there, is a cherished destination for the winged visitors because of warm climate, abundance of food and  pollution free environment.The lovers of birds, ornithologists, environmentalists and bird watchers eagerly wait for the winged visitors to come over here to present a captivating sight which is a treat to the eyes.The Court Commissioners, appointed by the Division Bench of State High Court, who visited the spot to identify the wetland  and its physical status, have, in their report said that out of the recorded 97.17 kanals of land, the present area is not even 15 kanals, the rest being occupied  illegally by the encroachers.All this  is quite shocking and speaks volumes about the negligence of officials entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance and preservation of this wetland.
It is, therefore, the need of the hour to take steps to evict the encroachers ftom this wetland, create favourable environmental conditions to restore this wetland to its original size in order to attract the migratory birds.There is also need to take action against the officers and officials of the concerned department, whose negligence has led to this wetland being encroached on.Study also needs to be conducted as to whether the migratory birds cause any loss to the crops of the farmers in the fields nearby and if so,adequate compensation should be paid to the farmers living in the vicinity of the Wetland to make up their loss of crops by the birds.They should also be made aware about  the need to conserve and preserve this world famous wetland lest it should pass into extinction and our posterity may not be lucky enough to watch the colourful birds present a mesmerising sight as they come here for their sojourn.
Yours etc…..
Ashok Sharma, Udhampur.

