Shiv Sena activists held before tricolor hoisting attempt

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: Half-a-dozen activists of State Unit of Shiv Sena were today detained by police as they attempted to hoist National flag at Lal Chowk in summer capital in response to a dare by National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

On the instructions of national president Udhav Thakre and State president Dimpy Kohli, the senior leaders of Shiv Sena’s State Unit of Bala Sahib Thakrey headed by State General Secretary Manish Sahni and working president Ashwani Gupta appeared from a hotel in Lal Chowk here early morning and attempted to hoist tricolour at Ghanta Ghar.

However, according to eyewitnesses, police personnel deployed in the city centre prevented Shiv Sena activists from hoisting the National Flag and were bundled into a police vehicle and detained at nearby Kothi Bagh police station. Before being detained, Manish Sahni urged Farooq Abdullah not to indulge in “anti-national activities” and instead work towards peace and upliftment of common people.

The NC president had dared Centre to hoist National Flag in Lal Chowk recently while addressing a public gathering in Valley.

