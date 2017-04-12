Sham inaugurates free coaching centre at Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Former minister and PCC senior vice president, Sham Lal Sharma today urged the youth to aim and work progressively for the welfare of the State.

The former minister said this during the inauguration of a free career- counseling- cum- coaching centre for the post of Constables in J&K Police.

The centre has been started by ‘Friends For Change’ (FFC), an organisation for promotion of youth activities.

President FFC, Subhash Sharma (Retd ADC) and Iqbal Shawl chairman FFC welcomed and gave detailed account of FFC activities and objectives behind starting of the centre.

Rajiv Kumar, social worker of the area also participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Sham Lal Sharma urged upon the students to make focused efforts on their education along with healthy participation in co-curricular activities and sports.

He also asked the students to remember their heritage and culture and participate in ensuring the rich traditions to pass the test of time and survive.

Congress leader also gave a patient hearing to the problems and demands projected by the students and assured them that all their genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities.

The former minister also appreciated the efforts of the host- organisation for their elaborate works for the youth of the Akhnoor so that they could be trained and prepared for better academic progression and personality development.

About 200 youth (males & females) from different parts of Akhnoor got themselves registered for the month long coaching to be provided through subject experts on all the subjects and domains of the content matter.

The resource persons including KC Bhagat, Shiv Dev Sharma, Om Prakash Sharma, Avishek Pandotra and others were also present on the occasion.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With