Sham Choudhary reviews progress of ongoing schemes in Kathua

JAMMU: Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Sham Lal Choudhary today convened a meeting with engineers of the department to review the status of ongoing works in Kathua, Bani and Basohli.

Chief Engineer, I&FC Rajeev Gandotra, Chief Engineer, Ravi-Tawi Irrigation Complex HC Jerath, senior engineers and executive engineers were present in the meeting.

The Minister enquired about repairing of old pipe lines in Rakh Hospital, improvement of water supply scheme Chadwal, laying and improvement of distribution systems in Protey Chak, Bannu Chak, SC Mohalla Sungwali, Pathwal, Government Middle School Krishna Colony, Rajbagh, and installation of hand pumps in Kathua.

The Minister directed the engineers to take steps for providing water supply to inaccessible areas of the district and asked about the new measures taken by the department for augmenting water supply in these areas. The work for laying of water pipes in the required areas should be done swiftly so that people get adequate water supply during summer season, he added.

He further said that regular visits should be conducted to Water Supply Schemes for ensuring the proper functioning of these schemes. The officers to keep their tour diaries updated and display a list of staff working in the PHE establishments so that people can contact them whenever they face any difficulty related to water supply, he added.

The Minister also enquired about the status of water flow in Ranbir canal, Pratap canal and Ravi-Tawi Irrigation Complex.

Stressing that agriculture is the backbone of state’s economy, the Minister said every field should get sufficient water for irrigation during the ensuing Kharif season and water should reach the last village of the canals.

