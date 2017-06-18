sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Sham Choudhary convenes public grievance redressal camp at Suchetgarh

JAMMU: Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Lal Choudhary, today convened a pubic grievance redressal camp at Suchetgarh here to hear from commoners and review the status of decisions taken in previous public meetings.

Villagers hailing from Abtal, Uttabali, Sai, Fatehpur Salai, Lalyal, Moga, Badyal Brahmana, Bega Bera and Old Agra Chak apprised the Minister about their concerns regarding power supply, water supply, road connectivity and sanitation.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister said the government has taken various steps for the welfare of the common people and that special emphasis is laid on the upliftment of women, farmers and weaker sections of the society. He further said that efforts are being made to provide uninterrupted electricity and adequate water supply during summers in these villages.

He called upon the people to take maximum benefit of the state and centrally sponsored schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, AASRA, Ladli Beti, State Marriage Assistance Scheme, Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) among various other social welfare schemes.

The Minister also chaired a meeting to review the status of Aadhaar-based biometric identification and skill profiling of workers in PHE and I&FC departments. He asked the officers to complete the process within at the earliest.

During the meeting, the Minister also enquired about the status of water supply in the Jammu city and steps taken by the department to meet the increasing water demands there. He asked the officers to conduct regular inspections of ongoing water supply schemes and to ensure canals are kept clean so that farmers get adequate water for irrigation during the ensuing paddy season.

Chief Engineer PHE, Susheel Aima, Chief Engineer I&FC, Rajeev Gandotra, Chief Engineer RTIC, Mahesh Das, among other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

