Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Shah Rukh acquires Cape Town franchise of T20 Global League

MUMBAI:  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders have acquired the Cape Town Franchise of T20 Global League, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) initiative.

             CSA President Chris Nenzai along with CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat made the announcement during an event in London.

            The new franchise will be called Cape Town Knight Riders.

            “On behalf of all of us from Knight Riders, congratulations to Cricket South Africa for the launch of exciting new T20 Global League. We are delighted and thankful that you have made Knight Riders part of the new Global League.

            “South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home,” Shah Rukh said.

            South African legend JP Duminy has been appointed as the marquee player for the Cape Town Knight Riders.

            “The South African league promises to be a great extravaganza and we are thankful to Cricket South Africa for making us part of the new phenomenon. Cape Town is a world- class city with a huge Cricket loving public and we are glad to launch Cape Town Knight Riders,” CEO – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Venky Mysore said.

            The tournament that features eight teams, would be played in November this year and the final would be held on December 16. (AGENCIES

