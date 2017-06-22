Shab-e-Qadr holiday tomorrow

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: The Government holiday on account of Shab-e-Qadr, shall be observed on 23 June (Friday), instead of 22 June.

A formal order in this regard was issued today by the General Administration Department.

Further, in partial modification of another Government order, the local holidays on account of Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra (District Kishtwar only) will now be observed on July 1 and 2, 2017(Saturday and Sunday), instead of July 2 and 3, 2017 (Sunday & Monday).

The fresh order in this regard was also issued today by GAD.

