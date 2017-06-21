Sewerage water damages road at Tali Morh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: For last 20 days, dirty water has been coming out from the sewerage main points on main road Janipur near Doordarshan lane, due to which the road has been damaged completely.

The residents of the area alleged that due to leakage of sewerage points, many potholes has erupted on the road which are filled with sewerage water and with each passing day these potholes are increasing in size.

They said that whole road has been damaged due to faulty sewerage system and but nobody from the concerned authorities came to repair this faulty sewerage system. Moreover, logging of dirty water coming from these sewerage points has increased the problems of the area.

The irate residents said that they are unable to understand that why there is no coordination between PWD (R&B), PDD, BSNL and PHE Departments. “When PWD (R&B) blacktops any road either PDD, PHE Department or BSNL comes with some work and damage roads and people were forced to inhale the dust generated due to uproot of roads”, they said.

The residents appealed the concerned departments to look into the matter in which general public is directly affected. They also appealed the sewerage department to repair the leaking sewerage points.

