Several initiatives taken for welfare of people: Ganga

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 13: NHPC Limited, Salal Power Station organised “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sammelan” at Pritam Singh, Prade Ground Park, here today.
The programme was inaugurated by Chander Parkash Ganga, the Minster of Industries & Commerce in an impressive function in the presence of Pardeep Sharma, MLC who was also the guest of honour.
The aim of the programme was to apprise the masses about public welfare schemes and initiatives being taken up and implemented by Union Government. The programme constituted welcome address by S.Kalgaonkar, Executive Director, NHPC Limited followed by felicitation of chief guest and other dignitaries, showing of 10 minutes of documentary film indicating welfare initiatives and schemes taken up by Union Government, presentation of cultural programmes and speeches by the dignitaries.
Tariq Ahmed Zargar, DC, Poonch, Rajiv Pandey, SSP, Sunil Gupta, State secretary, BJP, Captain (retd) Bansi Lal, district president, BJP, Dr. Subash Raina, Moulvi Basharat Ahmed, Barkat Singh Azad were special invitees. A large number of people attended the function. S.Kalgaonkar, Executive Director NHPC, Yoginder Kotha, Chief Engineer (Civil), . RK Kedia, Chief (HR) and MG Ghai, Chief Engineer (Civil) represented the NHPC in the function.
Speaking on the occasion, Chander Parkash Ganga said that during the past three years, Union Government has taken up many initiatives which are designed to help out the masses. In order to ensure that benefit of these schemes reach to the needy people at grass root level, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sammelan’ is being organised across the country at 334 locations including Poonch to apprise the masses about these schemes. He briefed about the schemes of the Union Government and requested civil administration to be instrumental in reaching out to masses for benefitting the people.
Earlier, Moulvi Bashrat and Pardeep Sharma too addressed the public and highlighted the schemes of Union Government under implementation. The programme concluded with vote of thanks presented by MG Ghai, Chief Engineer, NHPC Limited.

