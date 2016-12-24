Several dev projects in pipeline to upgrade basic infrastructure in key sectors:  Hanjura

BUDGAM, DECEMBER 23: Minister for Agriculture Production, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today said the Government headed by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is committed towards expeditious implementation of the development projects with special focus on education, healthcare, power and road connectivity.

The Minister was addressing an impressive public gathering after inaugurating New Type Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Nowpora and Hanjura villages in Chrar-e-Sharief Constituency.

The Minister said that various works are in pipeline for upgradation of basic infrastructure in key sectors including construction of healthcare centres, school buildings, hostels, water supply schemes, roads and bridges to ensure that the people are provided better amenities.

Dedicating the PHCs to the people of these areas, the Minister asked the officers of Health Department to ensure round the clock healthcare services for the people.

On the occasion, the Minister announced Rs 10 lakh out of his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for purchase of equipment for the new Dental Care Units of Nowpora and Hanjura PHCs.

At Nowpora and Hanjura, the executing agency, J&K Housing Board informed the Minister that out of an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore, Rs 1.80 crore have been incurred on PHC Nowpora in Phase-I while as Rs 1.90 crore have been utilized on PHC Hanjura out of an estimated cost of Rs 2.48 crore.

The Minister directed them to work with utmost dedication and speed up the pace of work and complete PHC Nowpora Phase-II by March, 2017. He also directed them to complete the construction work of compound walling of PHC Hanjura within the deadline.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the ongoing construction work of Laboratory building at Haffru village.

Taking stock of the work done, the Minister was apprised that out of an estimated cost of Rs 94.15 lakh, Rs 90 lakh have been incurred on the project so far. He directed the concerned executing agency to work with synergy and complete the laboratory building within fortnight.

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Mir Altaf Ahmad and other senior officers of district administration accompanied the Minister during his tour.

