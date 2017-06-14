Senior IFS officer meets Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: Manoj Pant, senior Indian Forest Service officer of the J&K Cadre called on Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Pant has recently joined back in the State Government after completing his deputation to the Govt. of India where he served as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Governor discussed with Pant issues relating to conservation of bio-diversity, soil and water conservation, the steps required to be taken by the Department to ensure against environmental pollution and the urgent need to increase the application of new techniques and technologies to maintain and enhance the forest cover in the State.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With