Send warmongers to the front, says Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has an answer to war — send all warmongers to the front.

“War will be over in a day,” the actor predicted.

Let all those who call for war be made to pick up guns and move to the front, he told reporters at a media conference here on his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’, which is about the India-China conflict of 1962.

“Their legs will start trembling, their hands will start shaking and they will be back to the discussion table,” he said.

Salman, who played a peace messenger in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, carries an olive branch in ‘Tubelight’, too.

Asked for his opinion on war, the actor, who plays a missing soldier’s fanciful brother, said the film uses war to talk of peace.

Khan’s attention was drawn to the film ‘Border’ which marks its 20th year this month, and which revolved around an India-Pakistan war. Did his film similarly deal with conflict between India and China, he was asked.

“We have just used it (the India-China war) as a background. Basically, whenever there is a war, soldiers of both sides die. Their families are left without their sons and their fathers,” he said. (AGENCIES)

