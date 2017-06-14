sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Send warmongers to the front, says Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has an answer to war — send all warmongers to the front.

“War will be over in a day,” the actor predicted.

Let all those who call for war be made to pick up guns and move to the front, he told reporters at a media conference here on his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’, which is about the India-China conflict of 1962.

“Their legs will start trembling, their hands will start shaking and they will be back to the discussion table,” he said.

Salman, who played a peace messenger in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, carries an olive branch in ‘Tubelight’, too.

Asked for his opinion on war, the actor, who plays a missing soldier’s fanciful brother, said the film uses war to talk of peace.

Khan’s attention was drawn to the film ‘Border’ which marks its 20th year this month, and which revolved around an India-Pakistan war. Did his film similarly deal with conflict between India and China, he was asked.

“We have just used it (the India-China war) as a background. Basically, whenever there is a war, soldiers of both sides die. Their families are left without their sons and their fathers,” he said. (AGENCIES)

