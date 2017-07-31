Seminar on â€˜Imposition of Kashmiri in Jammuâ€™: Speakers warn mass movement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Up in arms against Government move of imposing Kashmiri language in Jammu Colleges, prominent speakers in a seminar,Â organized here todayÂ by Dogri Sanstha in collaboration with Team Jammu,Â exhorted people to be ready for a vigorous struggle for defending honour of Dogra identity.

In the seminar, titled “Imposition of Kashmiri Language in Jammu Colleges”, speakers asked the State Government to immediately rescind its arbitrary order on creation of 49 posts of Kashmiri language in Jammu region or face agitation.

In his key note address, prominent Dogri writer, Prof Lalit Magotra, termed the Government move as an attempt to create a narrative that entire J&K is a land of Kashmiri speaking people. He stressed that the real issue is not of language only but a deep rooted conspiracy to diminish Dogra culture. “Even as Dogri Sanstha is a platform of literary people for literary activities, but in such a situation when our very identity is under threat, we will not hesitate to take to streets and launch a vigorous agitation against such vicious moves of the Government,” he announced.

President of the Bar Association Jammu, Advocate B S Slathia, in his presidential address, extended active and full support to the Dogri Sanstha as well as Team Jammu in taking the struggle against imposition of Kashmiri language on Dogri speaking people to a logical conclusion.Â He stressed that the time has come to awake and rise against such anti-Jammu moves for which common people will have to take lead instead of looking towards the leaders who take directions from Delhi.

Chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal warned that imposition of Kashmiri and cultural aggression on the land of secular Dogras will not be tolerated at any cost. Alleging step motherly treatment with Dogri and Dogras, he rued that Jammu became slave of Kashmiris with the end of Maharaja’s rule in J&K.

Advocate Mohd Usman Salaria, in his address, said that people of Jammu will not forgive the incumbent ministers from this region for their complete surrender to the Kashmir for the sake of power.Â He exhorted Jammu people to rise above religious and political lines to save the honour and dignity of Dogras.

President of All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference, Anil Sharma, came down heavily on the State Government for its ill-advised move which was taken under a planned conspiracy against Dogri-speaking region. He extended full support to the movement for honour of Dogri.

President of Dogri Sanstha Jammu, Chhatarpal appealed people to take the movement for Dogri among masses in each and every corner of Jammu region.

