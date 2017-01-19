Selection of Anganwari Workers underway in Arnas Gulabgarh: Sajad Lone

JAMMU: Minister for Minister for Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings and Science & Technology Sajjad Gani Lone today said the selection for six posts of Anganwari Workers and Anganwari Helpers is under process in ICDS project Arnas Gulabgarh.

Replying to a question by MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, the Minister said that six posts of Anganwari workers and Anganwari helpers were sanctioned during the year 2014 in ICDS project Arnas and same were advertised vide no. POLJ/687-89/2014 dated 25.06.2014.

“The list of the candidates who had applied for the said positions was sent to the Tehsildar concerned for conducting verification of the hamlet. Now the verification has been received and process of selection is underway,” he informed the house.

Legislator Ishfaq Jabbar raised supplementary question.

