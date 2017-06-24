Select pulses remain weak on muted demand

NEW DELHI, June 23: Select pulses led by urad fell by up to Rs 200 per quintal at the wholesale pulses market today following easing demand against ample stocks position.

Traders said besides low demand from retailers, sufficient stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions, mainly put pressure on urad and other pulses.

In the national capital, Urad and its dal chilka drifted lower by Rs 200 each to Rs 4,800-5,700 and Rs 4,900-5,000 per quintal respectively. Its dal best quality and dhoya followed suit and traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 5,000-5,500 and Rs 5,400-5,600 per quintal.

Arhar and its dal dara variety also weakened by Rs 50 and Rs 100 to Rs 3,650 and Rs 5,700-7,500 per quintal, respectively.

Masoor small and bold too finished lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 3,700-3,900 and Rs 3,750-4,000 per quintal. Its dal local and best quality enquired lower by the same margin to Rs 4,100-4,600 and Rs 4,200-4,700 per quintal, respectively.

Following are today’s pulses’ rates (in Rs per quintal):

Urad Rs 4,800-5,700, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 4,900-5,000, Urad best Rs 5,000-5,500, Dhoya Rs 5,400-5,600, Moong Rs 4,300-4,900, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,000-5,200, Moong Dhoya local Rs 5,600-6,100 and best quality Rs 6,100-6,300.

Masoor small Rs 3,700-3,900, bold Rs 3,750-4,000, Dal Masoor local Rs 4,100-4,600, best quality Rs 4,200-4,700, Malka local Rs 4,350-4,550, best Rs 4,450-4,650, Moth Rs 3,300-3,700, Arhar Rs 3,650, Dal Arhar Dara Rs 5,700-7,500.

Gram Rs 5,100-6,000, Gram dal (local) Rs 5,800-6,200, best quality Rs 6,200-6,300, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,480, Rajdhani Rs 2,480, Rajma Chitra Rs 7,500-10,300, Kabuli Gram small Rs 9,000-10,200, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 5,200-5,400, Peas white Rs 2,500-2,525 and green Rs 2,600-2,700. (PTI)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With