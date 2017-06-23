sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Seeking loan waiver has become fashion these days: Venkaiah

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Seeking loan waiver has become fashion these days: Venkaiah

MUMBAI, June 22:
Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu today said seeking loan waiver has become a “fashion” now but it is not the final solution and should be considered in extreme situations.
Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha recently protested over various issues concerning them, including the demand for waiving off their loans.
“Seeking loan waiver has become a fashion these days. But waiving off loans is not the final solution and it should be considered in extreme situations,” said Naidu, who was in the city for an event.
He said farmers need to get good remunerative price for their produce and care should also be taken of those in distress.
“Most importantly we should create adequate infrastructure and facilities like godowns, cold storage, refrigerator vans, among others. Also, we will have to ensure that affordable credit is available to these farmers,” Naidu said.
So far states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have announced loan waiver.
On the Centre’s proposal to sell state-run carrier Air India, Naidu said the government’s role is more of a facilitator and an administrator which should focus on creating infrastructure.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier pitched for Air India’s divestment, saying it has a market share of 14 per cent whereas its debt is Rs 50,000 crore, following which the the Civil Aviation Ministry said it was looking at all possible alternatives to make the airline viable.
Tata group is believed to be discussing buying a stake in debt-laden Air India as the government mulls various options, including full or partial privatisation, to revive the national carrier, sources said.
“We have seen what has happened to Air India. The government has no business to be in business. It should focus on administration, delivering health and education facilities, connectivity and providing basic amenities and it has to be a helping hand,” Naidu said. (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in national-left. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top