sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Secy-level bureaucratic reshuffle: Rajiv Gauba next Home Secy

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba was today named as the next Home Secretary to succeed Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his term on August 30.

     Besides him, 15 new secretaries have been appointed to various Central Government departments as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected today.

     Gauba, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, will take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union home ministry with immediate effect, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

            He will take over as the home secretary from August 31, it said.

            Gauba has served in the home ministry as joint and additional secretary where he looked after the crucial Naxal division. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top