Secy-level bureaucratic reshuffle: Rajiv Gauba next Home Secy

NEW DELHI: Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba was today named as the next Home Secretary to succeed Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his term on August 30.

Besides him, 15 new secretaries have been appointed to various Central Government departments as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected today.

Gauba, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, will take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union home ministry with immediate effect, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

He will take over as the home secretary from August 31, it said.

Gauba has served in the home ministry as joint and additional secretary where he looked after the crucial Naxal division. (AGENCIES)

