Security intensified in South Kashmir; night domination increased

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 14: After yesterday’s series of militant attacks in South Kashmir, security has been tightened and Army and other security forces have been asked to go for area domination to prevent such attacks.

Twelve cops were injured and 4 rifles were snatched from the security guards deployed at the residence of Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar in Anantnag district in five militants attacks with 4 of them carried out last night.

Sources said that after the serial attacks security has been tightened in South Kashmir and security forces have been asked to go for regular night patrols for area domination so that the militants are not able to move freely. The Army will also patrol the areas where CRPF camps are located in isolated areas.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has already sounded all its units deployed across Kashmir to remain extra vigilant against such attacks. They have been asked to launch offensive operations against the militants so that they may not be able to carry out such attacks.

Click here to watch video

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr, S P Vaid, told reporters here that there has been escalation in militants activities during the month of Ramadhan in the past as well.

“See in the month of Ramadhan there is escalation of terrorist activities. It has been happening in the past that must be the reason. The situation is absolutely under control”, he said.

Vaid said that they will take corrective measures to prevent such attacks. “At times, it does happen and we will take corrective measures”, he added.

The DGP, when asked about more attacks taking place in South Kashmir, said that the area has more local militants. “South Kashmir has more local terrorists and that is the reason. North Kashmir is in fact other way round and foreign element is more and that may be the reason”, he said.

Vaid said that Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out yesterday’s serial attacks in South and North Kashmir. “Hizbul Mujahideen has large presence and it has been for quite some time and it is not today. These incidents have been carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad though Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility”, he added.

When asked about the security for the Amarnath Yatra that begins later this month, the DGP said: “We will take care and Yatra will pass off peacefully.”

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With