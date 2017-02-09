Sec 144 in Kalakote, SIT set up

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Feb 8: While the National Conference activists led by former MLA, Rashpal Singh held strong protest against police at Syalsui, Mogla and Kalakote and blocked road for over six hours today , the District Administration imposed Section 144 and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations and counter allegations into the whole episode with regard to clash between BJP and NC workers at Kalakote town on Tuesday.

Today morning, the NC activists in Kalakote town forced the closure of market but after the intervention of police and local administration, the market was reopened after about an hour. No untoward incident was reported from Kalakote town later throughout the day.

At Syalsui, the native village of former NC MLA, a large number of party workers assembled in the morning and raised barricades on Kalakote-Rajouri road. They also placed some wooden logs on the road and stalled the movement of traffic at around 10.30 am.

The workers were raising loud slogans against Police for registering FIR against 17 NC workers including son and two bothers of ex-MLA Rashpal Singh. The workers alleged that some people have been falsely implicated in the case on the behest of BJP Minister Abdul Ghani Kohli. They demanded withdrawal of FIR against the NC activists.

The movement of traffic remained suspended on the road for about six hours. The NC workers also held strong protest at Mogla town which ended peacefully.

DC and SSP Rajouri reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating people at Syalsui. Later, they moved to Kalakote town to monitor the situation. In view of restrictions in Kalakote town, the situation remained under control. Additional deployment of police and paramilitary force was made in the town. The District officers also held meeting with the ex-MLA and some other members at Kalakote.

SSP Rajouri, Suleman Choudhary told that a SIT led by SDPO Manjakote, Zakir Shaheen Mirza has been constituted to probe the allegations. He said after the SIT files report, accordingly the action will be taken against the accused. He said that three other police officers will assist DySP Mirza. He also said that four NC workers have been detained so far, for the alleged attack on the BJP activist and PRO of Kohli at Kalakote on Tuesday.

