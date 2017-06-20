sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Search operation launched to trace militants in south Kashmir village

20/06/2017
Search operation launched to trace militants in south Kashmir village

SRINAGAR: A search operation was launched by security forces in a village on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway this afternoon following information about presence of militants in the area, official sources said.

They said following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Khrewan village in Anantnag, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint operation this afternoon.

However, so far no contact was established with militants, they said, adding security forces have started search operation.

Further details are awaited, they said. (AGENCIES)

