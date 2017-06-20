Search operation launched to trace militants in south Kashmir village

SRINAGAR: A search operation was launched by security forces in a village on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway this afternoon following information about presence of militants in the area, official sources said.

They said following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Khrewan village in Anantnag, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint operation this afternoon.

However, so far no contact was established with militants, they said, adding security forces have started search operation.

Further details are awaited, they said. (AGENCIES)

