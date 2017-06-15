Search operation in Samba after suspicious movement

Jammu: Police and security forces have launched a search operation in the border town of Samba along Jammu-Pathankot national highway following reports of suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours today.

Some labourers informed police about movement of four armed persons in civilian clothes from Samba main chowk on the highway towards SIDCO industrial area close to Basantar river belt.

Basantar river, which flows into Pakistan across the International Border (IB), is one of the main infiltration routes of militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

“Search operation was launched in Samba town along the highway after some people reported about suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours today,” a senior police officer said.

“We searched the entire area and till now found nothing. CCTV footage showed some unarmed persons in civilian clothes,” he said. (Agencies)

