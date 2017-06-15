sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Search operation in Samba after suspicious movement

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Search operation in Samba after suspicious movement

Jammu: Police and security forces have launched a search operation in the border town of Samba along Jammu-Pathankot national highway following reports of suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours today.

Some labourers informed police about movement of four armed persons in civilian clothes from Samba main chowk on the highway towards SIDCO industrial area close to Basantar river belt.

Basantar river, which flows into Pakistan across the International Border (IB), is one of the main infiltration routes of militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

“Search operation was launched in Samba town along the highway after some people reported about suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours today,” a senior police officer said.

“We searched the entire area and till now found nothing. CCTV footage showed some unarmed persons in civilian clothes,” he said. (Agencies)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top