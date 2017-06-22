Scheme for NRI scientists to work in Indian institutes started

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reverse “brain- drain”, the Government today launched a scheme under which non-resident Indian scientists will be able to work in the country’s institutions for a period of one to three months.

The Visiting Advanced Joint Research (Vajra) faculty scheme is a dedicated programme for foreign scientists and academicians, with emphasis on non-resident Indians, persons of Indian origin and overseas citizens of India to work as adjunct faculty in the Government-funded academic and research institutions.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said the scientists under the VAJRA programme would draw a salary of USD 15,000 in the first month and USD 10,000 each in the remaining months. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With