SC dismisses plea seeking stay on appointment of CJI

Posted on 23/12/2016 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI :  The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea filed by a lawyers’ body, against the proposed elevation of Justice JS Khehar as Chief Justice of India.       A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan,  while dismissing the plea,  said the plea was infructuous  after the notification was issued by President Pranab Mukherjee on December 19.         The lawyers’ body,  National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms  had moved the apex court seeking a stay  on the appointment of next CJI,  Justice Kehar.  (AGENCIES)

