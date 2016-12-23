SC dismisses plea seeking stay on appointment of CJI

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea filed by a lawyers’ body, against the proposed elevation of Justice JS Khehar as Chief Justice of India. A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, while dismissing the plea, said the plea was infructuous after the notification was issued by President Pranab Mukherjee on December 19. The lawyers’ body, National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms had moved the apex court seeking a stay on the appointment of next CJI, Justice Kehar. (AGENCIES)

