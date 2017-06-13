Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 12: N N Vohra, Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (Governor, J&K) today visited the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board office at Raj Bagh and inaugurated the Yatra Control Room which has a Helpline for prompt attention being given to the enquiries and complaints as may be received from the pilgrims.

Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board informed the Chairman that the Helpline will function from 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM on all weekdays from 12th June to 26th June and from 27th June onwards it will function 24X7 till the conclusion of the Yatra. Any person seeking information or help or faces any difficulty in regard to the forthcoming Yatra can call 0194-2313146 or send an e-mail at sasbjk2001@gmail.com.

Governor held a detailed discussion with CEO, Addl. CEO, GM (Works), GM(Sanitation), CAO, Dy. CEOs and other officers to review, item wise, the arrangements made or being made for the forthcoming Yatra. It was noted that each of the various facilities required for the Yatris are being established, in coordination with the various agencies and stakeholders, within the planned time schedules which had been approved by the Chairman in November 2016.

Regarding the sanitation arrangements being made for the ensuing Yatra, Governor directed the GM (Works) and GM (Sanitation) to ensure that the planned number of toilets and baths are made fully functional at the base and en-route camps. They should also ensure effective functioning of the waste disposal systems and maintenance of cleanliness in the toilet facilities, at all times. Governor further directed that the functioning of the STPs at Baltal and Nunwan should be reviewed and further upgraded in consultation with experts in the field.

Governor took stock of the arrangements being made for providing medical care services and directed the medical units, with adequate staff, equipments, medicines etc. should be available at a maximum distance of every two kilometers on both the Yatra routes. He further directed the installation of proper signages which indicate the distance to the next medical centre, for the convenience of the Yatris. He also directed the timely installation of dome type Shelter Sheds with adjacent toilet facilities for the convenience of the pilgrims in case of inclement weather.

Governor reviewed the training/ orientation programme scheduled to be held for the 24 Camp Directors/ Additional Camp Directors and Deputy Camp Directors, who will be deployed on Yatra duty; status of works and clearance of snow along both the tracks; arrangements made for giving weather related forecasts to the Yatris etc. as the 4 training of the Camp Directors and other officers shall terminate on 18th June, Governor directed CEO to ensure that each of them were at their posts by 19th June.

