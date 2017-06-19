Sarfraz named captain of ICC Team of Champions Trophy

LONDON: Three Indians, including skipper Virat Kohli, were today named in the ICC Team of the Champions Trophy 2017, with Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed named its captain, a day after his side’s triumphant campaign.

The side includes seven players from the two finalists – India and Pakistan. All in all, it includes players from five of the eight participating sides.

The side includes four Pakistanis, three Indians, three Englishmen and one Bangladeshi, with Kane Williamson of New Zealand as 12th man.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Pakistan’s Hassan Ali had already won the Golden Bat and Gold Ball trophies for finishing as the most successful batsman and bowler, respectively, while Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh was selected after driving Bangladesh to their maiden semi-final in a major ICC event.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman was picked as Dhawan’s opening partner after he aggregated 252 runs in four matches at a strike-rate of 113, following scores of 31 against South Africa, 50 against Sri Lanka, 57 against England in the semi- final and 114 against India in the final.

Joe Root was rewarded for his 258 runs in the tournament, while Ben Stokes was selected as an all-rounder following his aggregate of 184 runs and three wickets. (AGENCIES)

