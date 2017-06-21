sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Sanjay Dutt attends iftar event in Dubai

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Sanjay Dutt attends iftar event in Dubai

 

DUBAI:  Actor Sanjay Dutt attended an iftar function at a lavish restaurant in Dubai Marina yesterday.

This was the 57-year-old actor’s second visit to the hotel in less than a year.

 The restaurant was packed as the “Munna Bhai” star made an appearance to the delight of his fans.

In the evening, Dutt also announced the name of the lucky winner in the raffle draw at the event, who walked away with a free airline ticket from Royal Jordanian.

Siddharth Mehra, general manager of La Verda Suites & Villas, the organiser of the event said, “Ramadan is a month of blessings and generosity. We are proud to welcome Mr Sanjay Dutt for iftar at the hotel.”

Mehra added it was a “special day” for both the guests and the hotel’s team as they got a chance to break their fast with one of Bollywood’s most popular actors. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top