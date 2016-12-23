Sandhu CC Ludhiana, Vickey XI Pathankot register exciting wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 22: Sandhu Cricket Club Ludhiana and Vickey XI Pathankot registered exciting victories over their rivals in the ongoing 7th Police Martyrs Memorial North Zone Inter Club T20 Cricket Championship at Sports Stadium, here today.

In the 10th match of the Championship, Jammu XI Jammu won the toss and choose to bat first and set a target of 133 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs. Deepak Dogra and Vishawajit Singh scored 35 and 19 runs respectively. Prabjot Singh Palla and Gurinder Singh of Sandhu Cricket Club Ludhiana took 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

In reply, Sandhu Cricket Club Ludhiana chased the target by losing 7 wickets in 19.5 overs. Jaskaran was the top scorer with 49 runs off 36 balls, including 3 sixes and 3 boundaries. Manik of Jammu XI Jammu took 2 wickets by conceding 13 runs. Jaskaran Singh was declared as man of the match, who received a cash prize of Rs. 2100 and a trophy presented by Ashwani Sharma.

In the 11th match, Vickey XI Pathankot won the toss and chose to bat first and set a target of 197 runs by losing 3 wickets in 20 overs. Prince was the top scorer with 107 runs in 64 balls, stdded with 14 boundaries and 3 huge sixes.

Stadium Junior XI Kathua could not chase the target and managed to score 133 runs in 19.2 overs by losing all their wickets. Danish was the top scorer with 43 runs in 29 balls with the help of 2 sixes and 5 boundaries. Kishani of Vickey XI Pathankot took 3 wickets by conceding 31 runs in his 4 overs. Prince of Vickey XI Pathankot was declared as man of the match and got a cash prize of Rs. 2100 and a trophy, presented by Shaheed Welfare Committee Kathua.

The proceeding of matches was conducted by Ravinder Slathia, President Police Martyrs Welfare Committee Kathua.

