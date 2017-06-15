Saif Ali khan to co-host IIFA 2017 with Karan Johar

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
MUMBAI:  Actor Saif Ali Khan is set to co- host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards with filmmaker Karan Johar in New York

The star-studded award ceremony to be held on July 15 will witness power-packed performances by Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

 “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. This year it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally,” Saif said in a statement.

Actor Varun Dhawan will also make his debut at the ceremony with a stunning performance and will be seen co- hosting a segment of the awards night.

“I am absolutely excited to be a part of IIFA Awards in New York this year. I’m looking forward to join everyone and see fans at the amazing MetLife stadium. This year is truly going to be a grand celebration and I can’t wait to be there,” Varun said.

The musical evening, IIFA Rocks 2017, will be held on July 14 and will celebrate music maestro A R Rahman’s 25 years in the industry.

The show will feature a medley of musicians, including Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

The evening will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul. (AGENCIES)

